Joe Biden infected by Omicron subvariant BA.5, physician says

President Biden's coronavirus stemmed from the Omicron subvariant BA.5, currently the most dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., according to a letter from the White House physician on Saturday.

The big picture: BA.5 is responsible for 75-80% of infections in the U.S., his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a letter on Saturday.

Details: Biden, who tested positive for COVID on Thursday, had his virus sample sent for sequencing to determine what variant he has, Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said at a briefing that same day.

It's not clear where exactly Biden was infected, Jha added.

Biden's symptoms continued to improve after his first full day of Paxlovid.

What they're saying: "This data does not affect the treatment plan in any way," O'Connor said.