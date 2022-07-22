Biden's doctor: President's COVID symptoms "have improved"
President Biden's coronavirus symptoms "have improved" after completing first full day taking Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, his physician said in a letter on Friday.
Driving the news: Biden was given Tylenol to treat his 99.4 fever overnight, to which he "responded favorably." His symptoms remain a runny nose and cough, and "[h]is pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal," the letter states.
- Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, said that the president will continue to take Paxlovid as planned.
Catch up fast: Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday, and the White House said he has "very mild" symptoms.
- The president said in a video that he's "doing well, getting a lot of work done."
What he's saying: "As I stated previously, the President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do," O'Connor said.
- "There has been nothing in the course of his illness thus far which gives me cause to alter that initial expectation."
- "He will isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, and we will continue to monitor him closely, during his very common outpatient treatment regimen."
