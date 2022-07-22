Biden's doctor: President's COVID symptoms "have improved"

President Biden's coronavirus symptoms "have improved" after completing first full day taking Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, his physician said in a letter on Friday.

Driving the news: Biden was given Tylenol to treat his 99.4 fever overnight, to which he "responded favorably." His symptoms remain a runny nose and cough, and "[h]is pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal," the letter states.

Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, said that the president will continue to take Paxlovid as planned.

Catch up fast: Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday, and the White House said he has "very mild" symptoms.

The president said in a video that he's "doing well, getting a lot of work done."

What he's saying: "As I stated previously, the President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do," O'Connor said.

"There has been nothing in the course of his illness thus far which gives me cause to alter that initial expectation."

"He will isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, and we will continue to monitor him closely, during his very common outpatient treatment regimen."

Go deeper: FDA allows pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid COVID treatment