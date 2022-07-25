Biden's COVID symptoms "almost completely resolved," doctor says

President Biden's COVID-19 symptoms "have now almost completely resolved," his physician wrote in a letter on Monday.

Driving the news: Biden finished his fourth full day of taking Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, on Sunday night. The president "only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness," wrote his physician Kevin O'Connor.

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal," O'Connor said.

"We will continue Paxloved as planned," he added.

Catch up quick: Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, when the White House said he was experiencing "very mild" symptoms.

He is fully vaccinated and received a second booster shot in March.

What he's saying: "As I've stated previously, the BA.5 variant is particularly transmissible and [Biden] will continue to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations," O'Connor said.

