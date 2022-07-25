Manchin tests positive for COVID

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 and is "experiencing mild symptoms."

Why it matters: The West Virginia senator's positive test means he may not be able to vote in the 50-50 Senate this week, as Senate Democrats are trying to push through key legislation, including the reconciliation package, before the August recess.

Driving the news: "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms," Manchin wrote in a tweet.

"I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians," he said.

The big picture: Manchin's positive test comes after President Biden tested positive for COVID last week.

