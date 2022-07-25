Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday for what he called a "penitential pilgrimage" addressing the Catholic Church's role in the abuse of generations of Indigenous children at Canadian residential schools.

What he's saying: "This is a trip of penance. Let's say that is its spirit," the pope told reporters Sunday, per Reuters.

Details: Francis' papal plane arrived at the Edmonton International Airport in the western province of Alberta, where he was met by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor-General Mary Simon, per The Canadian Press.

They sat either side of him as a drum group from Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation performed a song.

The big picture: Hundreds of suspected unmarked graves have in recent months been discovered on the sites of children forced to "assimilate" into white society from the 19th to the late 20th centuries.

The pope apologized publicly in April for abuses at the schools, which Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission has described as "cultural genocide."

What's next: Francis is expected to apologize to Indigenous peoples during his Canada visit when he attends a former residential school on Monday.