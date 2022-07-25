U.K. to host next year's Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine

The United Kingdom will host Eurovision 2023 after it was determined that Ukraine, the winner of this year's song contest, could not put on the event due to security concerns over Russia's ongoing invasion.

What they're saying: "We know that next year’s contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters [the BBC] whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event," Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s executive supervisor, said in a statement Monday.

The big picture: Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra finished first, the U.K.'s Sam Ryder came in second and Spain's Chanel took third during this year's contest.

The winning country typically gets hosting rights for the following year's Eurovision, but the European Broadcasting Union said Ukraine didn't meet the "necessary requirements for hosting" the 2023 competition.

Instead, the U.K., which came in second, was offered hosting rights. It will be the fifth time the BBC has taken on hosting duties for another winning country, Österdahl said.

The bottom line: "The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine. We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us," said Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of Ukraine's public broadcaster, UA:PBC.