Eurovision "cannot be staged" in Ukraine in 2023 due to security concerns

The Eurovision Song Contest "cannot be staged" in Ukraine in 2023 due to security concerns amid the ongoing Russian invasion, the European Broadcasting Union said on Thursday.

The big picture: Ukraine would typically be set to host next year's competition after Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won this year's contest.

Driving the news: However, the EBU said that Ukraine does not meet the "necessary requirements for hosting" the 2023 competition.

"The decision was guided by the EBU’s responsibility to ensure the conditions are met to guarantee the safety and security of everyone working and participating in the event, the planning of which needs to begin immediately in the host country," the organization said in the statement.

The EBU pointed to a severe risk of air raids or attacks as well as insufficient countermeasures to reduce risks.

It also noted that no major international concert tours were visiting Ukraine in 2023.

What's next: The United Kingdom, which came in second in this year's Eurovision contest, has been offered the opportunity to host the 2023 contest, The Guardian reported.

