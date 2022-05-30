Skip to main content
Eurovision winners sell trophy for $900,000 to buy drones for Ukraine

Members of the band "Kalush Orchestra" pose onstage with the winner's trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning on behalf of Ukraine the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 14, 2022 in Turin.
Ukrainian members of the band Kalush Orchestra onstage with the Eurovision Song contest 2022 winner's trophy and Ukraine's flags after their win on May 14 at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine's Eurovision winners, Kalush Orchestra, raised $900,000 for the country's war efforts against Russia's invading forces by auctioning off their trophy, per the BBC.

The big picture: Funds raised will go toward a PD-2 drone system featuring a ground control station and three aircraft, Sky News reports. The Eurovision trophy's winning bidder was WhiteBit, a European cryptocurrency exchange, according to the band's Facebook post Sunday.

