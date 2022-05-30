10 hours ago - World
Eurovision winners sell trophy for $900,000 to buy drones for Ukraine
Ukraine's Eurovision winners, Kalush Orchestra, raised $900,000 for the country's war efforts against Russia's invading forces by auctioning off their trophy, per the BBC.
The big picture: Funds raised will go toward a PD-2 drone system featuring a ground control station and three aircraft, Sky News reports. The Eurovision trophy's winning bidder was WhiteBit, a European cryptocurrency exchange, according to the band's Facebook post Sunday.