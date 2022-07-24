1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Biden's symptoms "continue to improve significantly" says White House physician
President Biden's coronavirus symptoms "continue to improve significantly" as he has completed three full days of taking Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, according to a letter from the White House physician on Sunday.
Driving the news: Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, was likely infected by the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5 but has experienced mild symptoms thus far.
The big picture: Biden's primary symptom now remains a sore throat, while his runny nose, body aches and cough have "diminished considerably," Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, wrote in the letter.
- "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature all remain normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," O'Conner wrote, adding that the president has had no shortness of breath "at all."
- Biden will continue to take Paxlovid as planned.