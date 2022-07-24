Biden's symptoms "continue to improve significantly" says White House physician

President Biden's coronavirus symptoms "continue to improve significantly" as he has completed three full days of taking Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, according to a letter from the White House physician on Sunday.

Driving the news: Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, was likely infected by the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5 but has experienced mild symptoms thus far.

The big picture: Biden's primary symptom now remains a sore throat, while his runny nose, body aches and cough have "diminished considerably," Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, wrote in the letter.