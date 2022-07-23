43 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Sen. Josh Hawley says he's "not going to run" from Democrats
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he won’t “run from" Democrats who are panning him after a newly released video showed him fleeing the pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Business Insider reported.
Driving the news: "And I just want to say to all of those liberals out there and the liberal media, just in case you haven't gotten the message yet, I do not regret it," Hawley told an audience Friday at Turning Point USA's conference held in Florida.
- He added: "And I am not backing down. I'm not going to apologize; I'm not going to cower; I'm not going to run from you."
Catch up quick: During its primetime hearing Thursday night, the House panel investigating Jan. 6 released a clip showing Hawley running away from the crowd that breached the Capitol.
- The footage came after Hawley was seen holding up a fist to signal solidarity with rioters earlier that day. A photo of the moment circulated widely at the time.
- After the committee released the clip, people used it to mock Hawley, who was among Congressional Republicans that objected to the certification of the 2020 election.
- In the aftermath of the hearing, Hawley seized on the wave of attention in an effort to fundraise for his campaign, by tweeting a link to his website of a mug with an illustration of the photo taken of him that day.
