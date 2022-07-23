Skip to main content
Sen. Josh Hawley says he's "not going to run" from Democrats

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he won’t “run from" Democrats who are panning him after a newly released video showed him fleeing the pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Business Insider reported.

Driving the news: "And I just want to say to all of those liberals out there and the liberal media, just in case you haven't gotten the message yet, I do not regret it," Hawley told an audience Friday at Turning Point USA's conference held in Florida.

  • He added: "And I am not backing down. I'm not going to apologize; I'm not going to cower; I'm not going to run from you."

Catch up quick: During its primetime hearing Thursday night, the House panel investigating Jan. 6 released a clip showing Hawley running away from the crowd that breached the Capitol.

  • The footage came after Hawley was seen holding up a fist to signal solidarity with rioters earlier that day. A photo of the moment circulated widely at the time.
  • After the committee released the clip, people used it to mock Hawley, who was among Congressional Republicans that objected to the certification of the 2020 election.
  • In the aftermath of the hearing, Hawley seized on the wave of attention in an effort to fundraise for his campaign, by tweeting a link to his website of a mug with an illustration of the photo taken of him that day.

