Sen. Josh Hawley says he's "not going to run" from Democrats

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he won’t “run from" Democrats who are panning him after a newly released video showed him fleeing the pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Business Insider reported.

Driving the news: "And I just want to say to all of those liberals out there and the liberal media, just in case you haven't gotten the message yet, I do not regret it," Hawley told an audience Friday at Turning Point USA's conference held in Florida.

He added: "And I am not backing down. I'm not going to apologize; I'm not going to cower; I'm not going to run from you."

Catch up quick: During its primetime hearing Thursday night, the House panel investigating Jan. 6 released a clip showing Hawley running away from the crowd that breached the Capitol.

The footage came after Hawley was seen holding up a fist to signal solidarity with rioters earlier that day. A photo of the moment circulated widely at the time.

After the committee released the clip, people used it to mock Hawley, who was among Congressional Republicans that objected to the certification of the 2020 election.

In the aftermath of the hearing, Hawley seized on the wave of attention in an effort to fundraise for his campaign, by tweeting a link to his website of a mug with an illustration of the photo taken of him that day.

Go deeper: Final Jan. 6 summer hearing turns Trump’s tweets and videos against him