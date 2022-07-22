White House phone logs, daily diary empty while Capitol was under attack, panel reveals

The Jan. 6 panel revealed Thursday in its primetime public hearing that the White House phone logs and presidential daily diary were left blank during the hours when the Capitol was under attack.

Driving the news: The chief White House photographer also told the committee that she was denied access to Trump from 1:25 p.m. to 4 p.m., while Trump was in the White House dining room, watching Fox News.

"We know from the employee that the TV was turned to Fox News all afternoon," said Reps. Elaine Luria (D-Va.). Luria said other witnesses also confirmed that the president was in the dining room with the TV on for more than two and a half hours.

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone in a video-taped testimony said that he knew of no phone calls to the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, or any other agency during this time.

Details: "Within 15 minutes of leaving the stage, President Trump knew that the Capitol was besieged and under attack," Luria said.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

