Former President Trump, in remarks prepared for delivery in Florida on Saturday evening, plans to tout his "Schedule F" executive order — and call on Congress to give the president more power to fire federal employees, according to excerpts obtained by Axios.

The former president's new blitz against federal employees follows a two-part Axios investigative series by Jonathan Swan, "Inside Trump '25," revealing his allies' plans to make the issue a centerpiece if he wins a second term.

Why it matters: By directly raising Schedule F, Trump is amplifying plans from well-funded outside allies to purge career civil service if he gets back into power.

"To drain the swamp, we need to fire the swamp," Trump plans to tell a Turning Point USA event in Tampa, according to the excerpts.

In the speech, Trump will say he wants new presidential powers to "ensure that any bureaucrat who is corrupt, incompetent, or unnecessary can be told: 'You're fired!'"

Between the lines: Schedule F, which was repealed by President Biden on his second day in office, was virtually unknown to the general public. Now, Trump is trying to turn it into a key applause line as speculation rises that he'll announce a 2024 run.

Context: Trump's top allies, the Axios series reports, are preparing to radically reshape the federal government if he is re-elected. They plan to purge potentially thousands of civil servants, and fill career posts with loyalists to him and his "America First" ideology, people involved in the discussions tell Swan.

Another expert from the speech reads: "With Schedule F, "I took executive action to make it possible to fire federal employees who are bypassing our democracy to advance 'wokeism' and corruption."

"We now need Congress to institute historic reforms to permanently empower the president to root out the 'deep state.'"

Read Jonathan Swan's series about the intricate planning for a second Trump term, including more intense use of Schedule F powers: Part 1 ... Part 2 ... Schedule F explainer.