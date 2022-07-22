Trump refused to say election was "over" in Jan. 7 speech

Former President Donald Trump refused to say in a Jan. 7 speech that the election was "over," outtakes played by the Jan. 6 select committee revealed.

Why it matters: The newly unveiled footage is meant to highlight Trump's lack of remorse and accountability in the days after the Capitol riot, which was carried out by supporters emboldened by his claims of a "stolen" election.

Driving the news: In the outtakes, Trump appears to read a prepared line in his speech: "But this election is now over. Congress has certified the results."

Then he stops. "I don't want to say the election is over," he tells staff. "I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, okay?"

First daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump then dutifully reads him several potential replacement lines from off screen: "But Congress has certified-," "Now Congress has certified-"

"Yeah, right. I didn't say 'over,' so now let me see. Go to the paragraph before," Trump replies.

The eventual line: "Now Congress has certified the results."