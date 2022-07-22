Trump resisted pressure to condemn Jan. 6 violence, witness testifies

Deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews testified Thursday that after former President Trump attacked then-Vice President Mike Pence in a tweet on Jan. 6, he resisted calls from his staff to condemn the violence.

Driving the news: Matthews testified that after Trump's tweet, she urged then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to speak to the former president and tell him to send another tweet in an effort to end the violence.

"I thought the tweet did not go far enough," Matthews testified. "I thought there needed to be a call to action and he needed to condemn the violence."

Matthews recalled McEnany saying that Trump didn't "want to include any sort of mention of peace in that tweet."

"It wasn’t until Ivanka Trump suggested the phrase 'stay peaceful,' that he finally agreed to include it," Matthews recalled.

Matthews also testified that another Trump aide said that a tweet condemning the violence "would be 'handing a win to the media.'"

"I couldn’t believe that we’re arguing over this and in the middle of the West Wing," Matthews said, referring to disagreements in the West Wing over a tweet.

"So I motioned up at the TV, and I said, 'Do you think it looks like we’re effing winning? Because I don’t think it does.'"

