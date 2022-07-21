Key Russian gas pipeline resumes supply to Europe

The Russian Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumed sending natural gas to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, its operator said, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: European governments had been concerned the Kremlin wouldn't reopen the pipeline to Germany due to the Russian military's war on Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to curb gas flows due to Western sanctions.

Yes, but: European leaders remain of countries that have long been dependent on Russia for fossil fuels remain concerned that Putin will use energy supplies as a bargaining chip against Western allies of Ukraine.

Between the lines: "Despite a rush to diversify, Germany remains at the whim of Russia for about a third of its gas supply, and France about a fifth," per the Washington Post.

What's happening: Operator Nord Stream AG told Germany's dpa news agency that the latest gas supply volumes were the same as before the maintenance period — about 40% of maximum supply capacity.

Klaus Müller, president of Germany's Federal Network Agency, tweeted that supplies from Russia's Gazprom were running at roughly 30% of the pipeline's capacity on Thursday morning.

What we're watching: European Union leaders, citing risks from "the Kremlin's weaponization of gas exports," proposed plans Wednesday for all member states to reduce natural gas consumption by 15% until spring.

