Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned on Thursday after his coalition imploded, setting up the country for a new era of political chaos at a critical time.

Driving the news: He submitted his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who has "taken note" and asked Draghi to remain as a caretaker.

Mattarella rejected Draghi's first attempt to resign last week, asking him to see if he could keep a coalition together until the legislature's current term expires in 2023.

Draghi's attempt failed after three conservative parties boycotted a confidence vote in the Senate.

The big picture: Draghi, known for rescuing the Euro during his time as the European Central Bank's president, was tapped to lead a unity government last year in an attempt to add stability to the country's often chaotic political scene.

He led Italy's 67th government in just over 75 years, per Bloomberg.

What's next: Draghi's resignation sets up an early election as soon as late September or early October, AP reports.