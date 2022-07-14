Italian President Mattarella rejects Prime Minister Draghi's resignation

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday told his Cabinet that he will resign after a fissure in the unity government he formed.

The latest: Draghi said in a statement that the "majority of national unity that has sustained this government from its creation doesn’t exist anymore." But later Thursday, President Sergio Mattarella rejected the resignation, and requested that Draghi address the parliament to assess the “the situation that has arisen.”

Driving the news: Draghi won a confidence vote earlier Thursday on a relief bill to help Italians facing rising energy costs. But the 5-Star Movement, one of the biggest parties in Draghi's coalition, boycotted the vote over a provision in the measure that allows Rome to operate a giant garbage incinerator, AP reports.

After losing 5-star's support, Draghi said he would resign because "the pact of trust that this government’s actions have been founded on came undone."

The big picture: Draghi accepted a mandate from Italy's president last year to form a national unity government after the government collapsed over a dispute about the disbursement of recovery funds from the EU, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.

Draghi had said before Thursday's vote that he would interpret a walkout as a rebuke of his unity government, per the Washington Post.

What's next: Draghi is expected to address Parliament next week, per the New York Times.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Mattarella's statement.