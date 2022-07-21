CIA chief says about 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine invasion
CIA Director Bill Burns said Wednesday U.S. intelligence estimates that about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine "and maybe three times that wounded," per Reuters.
The big picture: Russian military deaths are classified as state secrets by the Kremlin, which hasn't updated casualty numbers much since Putin's forces first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
- A March 25 report claimed 1,351 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine, Reuters notes.
What he's saying: Burns spoke about the Russian military's "significant losses" at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, and said "the Ukrainians have suffered as well — probably a little less than that."
Situation report: "Russia continues to make minimal gains in its Donbas offensive, with Ukrainian forces holding the line," according to a U.K. Ministry of Defense intelligence report Wednesday.
