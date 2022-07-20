Charted: Trump's endorsement success rate

Data: Ballotpedia; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Four out of five candidates endorsed by former President Trump won their election last year — up from just 57% in 2017, according to data from Ballotpedia reviewed by Axios.

By the numbers: Trump has already endorsed more candidates in 2022 than any other year, with 223 regular endorsements and two more in special elections.

Amid speculation his kingmaker status is fading, it's too soon to tell how Trump's 2022 record will stack up to past years — but his candidates have won their primaries 93% of the time so far.

👀 Stunning stat: At least 120 election deniers have already won the GOP nomination for Senate, House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state races, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight.

