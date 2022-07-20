1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Charted: Trump's endorsement success rate
Four out of five candidates endorsed by former President Trump won their election last year — up from just 57% in 2017, according to data from Ballotpedia reviewed by Axios.
By the numbers: Trump has already endorsed more candidates in 2022 than any other year, with 223 regular endorsements and two more in special elections.
- Amid speculation his kingmaker status is fading, it's too soon to tell how Trump's 2022 record will stack up to past years — but his candidates have won their primaries 93% of the time so far.
👀 Stunning stat: At least 120 election deniers have already won the GOP nomination for Senate, House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state races, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight.
