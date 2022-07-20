Netflix feels the heat

Netflix on Tuesday predicted that its streak of losing subscribers will end soon — suggesting the broader streaming slowdown may not be as bad as investors were expecting, although headwinds still persist.

Why it matters: The proliferation of streaming services is threatening Netflix's dominance, but its performance is still seen as a bellwether for the larger entertainment industry

Driving the news: Netflix lost 1.3 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, a troubling sign of saturation in the world's most lucrative streaming market. But company executives said on an earnings call Tuesday they believe the slide will stop in the next quarter.

Netflix has lost more than $200 billion in market value this year.

“We are talking about losing one million [subscribers] instead of losing two million, so our excitement is tempered by less bad results," co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings said on an investor call.

Data: Netflix earnings reports; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

What we're watching; While executives sounded optimistic about Netflix's overall strategy, it was clear that the days of extraordinary user growth are over now that the pandemic has receded.

The company's chief financial officer said he doesn't expect to increase the amount the company spends on content — about $17 billion per year — for the next few years, despite previous annual budget increases.

What's next: In an effort to boost subscriptions, the company said it would finally introduce an ad-supported tier in early 2023, after dismissing the idea for years.

Executives declined to say how many current subscribers it believes will switch plans.

Netflix also discussed tests to introduce paid sharing plans to force the roughly 100 million+ households that it believes are watching Netflix through shared passwords finally pay up.

The big picture: Netflix has been able to maintain its lead as the most-watched streamer in the U.S., despite having to overhaul its content strategy to become less reliant on licensing titles from other networks.

Overall, a majority (60%) of the content assets on Netflix's balance sheet are self-produced.

The company cited new Nielsen figures that suggest it drew more TV viewing time than any other outlet during the 2021-22 TV season.

Thanks to the extraordinary popularity of the fourth season of "Stranger Things," the company said it captured the highest percent of total U.S. screen time (7.7%), measured by Nielsen, in June.

The bottom line: Executives believe that as long as streaming continues to grow, Netflix's business will remain resilient.

“It’s definitely the end of linear TV over the next 5-10 years,” Hastings said.

Go deeper: Netflix stock spikes following better-than-expected subscriber losses