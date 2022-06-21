PwC: Streaming video revenue growth to slow down through 2026

Streaming video revenue growth in the U.S. is expected to slow down over the next five years, according to the latest PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook.

Why it matters: PwC's estimates are the latest sign that the pandemic created a mirage of streaming's rapid growth and that companies now must adapt to a slower expansion in the U.S.

By the numbers: Revenues from SVOD (subscription video on demand) services will reach $25.32 billion this year, an increase of 13%, according to PwC.

In 2021, that growth was 19.5%. It was even higher in 2020, when it grew by 37%.

