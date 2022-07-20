Macy's to open its first-ever smaller footprint discount store

Macy's is shrinking in size and spread.

Why it matters: Department store appeal continues to dissipate as shopping habits change rapidly.

Most recently, those changes have come about through the proliferation of live-streaming and social shopping.

Driving the news: Macy's today announced "an acceleration" of its strategy to open smaller size stores, move out of malls and grow its discount business.

Details: The chain will open its first-ever, small-footprint discount store later this year near Chicago.

It's a combination "Market by Macy's" and "Macy's Backstage."

Market by Macy's shops are about one-fifth the size of regular locations.

Macy's Backstage is the company's T.J. Maxx competitor.

The big picture: Macy's has been opening smaller Market by Macy's stores in open-air shopping centers even as it plans to close about 60 more department stores by next year.

The Market by Macy's locations (currently five, with three more to come by year end) often have more frequently updated products and less inventory to manage.

What to watch: Shopping centers are helping revive physical retail, according to the WSJ.