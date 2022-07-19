Mortgage boycotts grow across China

Homebuyers in China, frustrated by construction delays, have stopped paying their mortgages.

Why it matters: The protest is part of (and now contributing to) China’s deepening housing crisis — an issue that the Fed has warned could impact U.S. and global markets and economies.

State of play: Tens of thousands of people in the country are part of a growing boycott on loans worth as much as 2 trillion yuan, or $297 billion, Bloomberg reports.

The number of impacted housing projects has risen to more than 300 across 90 cities, up from 100 projects less than a week ago.

Flashback: Home building in the county began to stall last year as real estate developers (most notably China Evergrande) showed financial distress.

Home prices have fallen 10 months in a row — pressured in part by recent COVID-related lockdowns in the country.

Context: Real estate companies in China can sell homes before they're complete, using mortgages from homeowners who haven't taken possession to finance construction.

China’s property sector is estimated to account for about 25% of its GDP, according to Bloomberg, with 70% of household wealth stored in property.

As China is the second largest economy in the world, it’s therefore also a critical driver of global growth.

What to watch: Authorities in China may move to allow homeowners to halt their payments temporarily without penalty in an effort to stop the protests from spreading, according to a Bloomberg report.