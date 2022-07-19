Exclusive: Charter raises $3 million seed round

Charter, the digital media and insights company focused on the future of work, has raised a $3 million seed round to jump-start a new membership offering for human resources professionals.

What they're saying: “The pandemic solidified CHROs [chief human resources officers] as strategic leaders critical to the success of their businesses," said Erin Grau, co-founder and COO of Charter.

Details: The round was led by Bloomberg Beta, a venture firm backed by Bloomberg LP that funds companies that focus on the future of work.

The money will be used to build Charter Pro, a membership-based insights platform for leaders in human resources and operations.

The membership will include original content, proprietary research and analysis to help human resources professionals become better corporate leaders.

The cost of the offering has not yet been set. The company will initially sell memberships to individuals before rolling out an enterprise subscription.

Catch up quick: Charter was launched in 2021 by digital media veterans Jay Lauf, Kevin Delaney and Erin Grau.

Charter's flagship newsletter on future-of-work trends has 67,000 free email subscribers, up from 20,000 at launch.

The newsletter is free and supported with ads from companies like Adobe and McKinsey.

Charter sends its newsletter via a platform owned by The Information — a subscription business and technology news company — which gives it access to data and cross promotional opportunities.

Between the lines: In addition to the newsletter, the company hosts an annual forum called the Charter Workplace Summit supported by sponsors. It also co-produces EmTech Next, a workplace event, with MIT Technology Review.

Last fall, Charter inked a deal with Time Inc. to distribute its content on Time's website. Lauf, Charter's president, said the Time partnership has been a boon to its newsletter growth.

By the numbers: The company currently has nine full-time employees and plans to double the size of the team by the end of the year. Several business and editorial roles are currently open for hire.

What's next: The company plans to launch Charter Pro by the end of the year. It has already hired a few people to manage business operations and engineering for the product.

Emily Goligoski, formerly of The Atlantic, was recently hired as Charter's head of research to spearhead Charter Pro's original research offering.

"Developing a better world of work is now essential for executive leadership and all owners of the talent agenda — and they've been eager for a trusted source for the best ideas and frameworks to deliver on that," said Lauf.

