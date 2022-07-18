Twitter says Elon Musk's argument to delay trial "fails at every level"

Twitter on Monday filed a reply to Elon Musk's Friday response to the company's lawsuit against the billionaire, saying Musk's request to delay a trial "fails at every level."

Why it matters: A Tuesday hearing at a Delaware Chancery Court will determine whether the trial moves forward in September.

Twitter requested an expedited trial in a lawsuit filed against Musk last Tuesday.

Details: In the filing Monday, Twitter argued that Musk's response doesn't dispute that Twitter’s lawsuit meets the standards for expedition.

Citing historical legal precedents, Twitter argues that cases like the one pertaining to its lawsuit “are routinely expedited” because they “readily fit within the standards for expedition.”

"The only remaining condition — shareholder approval — is expected to be satisfied before the September trial Twitter requests. Conclusions aside, Musk offers no reason to think discovery must be so expansive that a trial must wait until next year," the filing said.

Twitter also reiterated that Musk's problem with the number of spam accounts on Twitter "is a contractually irrelevant sideshow that Musk wants to use to disparage Twitter and prolong this litigation."

In its lawsuit against Musk filed last week, Twitter called Musk's exit strategy to use Twitter's bot problem as a justification to pull out of his $44 billion deal "a model of hypocrisy," saying Musk initially said he wanted to buy the company to help fix its spam issues.

The big picture: The filing marks the latest development in a messy legal battle between the tech giant and Musk, ahead of what's likely to be an even messier trial.

Musk initially offered to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share, a premium to its trading price at the time and an even bigger premium today, in April.

As the markets collapsed in the weeks following, Musk began to backpedal from the deal, claiming the company hadn't disclosed enough information about the number of bots on its platform — an argument legal experts say won't hold up in court.

