Rep. Jody Hice fights subpoena in Trump 2020 election probe in Atlanta

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) is fighting a subpoena to appear before a special grand jury focused on the Fulton County DA's investigation of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

Driving the news: In a filing today, Hice — who was asked to testify Tuesday — requested the proceedings be moved to federal court, given his position as a member of Congress.

Why it matters: Hice, who lost a bid to become Republican nominee for Georgia's Secretary of State in May, has been among the most vocal officials to spread false claims of voter fraud.

Hice was present at a December 2020 White House meeting focused on efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject certification of the election results.

Catch up quick: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is also fighting his subpoena in South Carolina court using a different legal argument. A judge has scheduled a hearing in Graham’s proceedings for Wednesday.

Georgia state lawmakers have successfully asked for limits to what they can be questioned about given legislative privilege, and one who has been targeted, has asked for the DA to recuse herself in his possible prosecution.

The other side: In a statement to Axios, Hice's spokeswoman confirmed there is "an appearance" scheduled for Tuesday but could provide no further details.

Axios' Andrew Solender contributed reporting.