Lindsey Graham to fight Trump investigation subpoena
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) plans to challenge a subpoena served by the Fulton County DA investigating former president Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a statement from his legal team.
Why it matters: Graham is one of the highest profile figures District Attorney Fani Willis has subpoenaed to speak before a special grand jury focused on the investigation.
Driving the news: Graham's attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin called the investigation "a fishing expedition." In a statement, they wrote Fulton investigators have told them Graham is "neither a subject nor a target of the investigation, simply a witness."
- A spokesman for the DA did not respond to a request for comment.
Catch up quick: A Fulton County judge granted subpoena requests on Tuesday for Graham and members of Trump's former legal team, including Rudy Giuliani.
- Several Georgia state lawmakers who have also been subpoenaed are fighting to limit what investigators can ask them, citing legislative immunity which protects lawmakers from questions about legislative actions.
- A judge declined to quash the subpoenas but plans to rule on parameters of their questioning by next week.
What they're saying: "As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections," wrote Daniel and Austin.
- The subpoena, they wrote, would "erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job."
Axios' Andrew Solender contributed reporting.