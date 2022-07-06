Lindsey Graham to fight Trump investigation subpoena

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) plans to challenge a subpoena served by the Fulton County DA investigating former president Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a statement from his legal team.

Why it matters: Graham is one of the highest profile figures District Attorney Fani Willis has subpoenaed to speak before a special grand jury focused on the investigation.

Driving the news: Graham's attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin called the investigation "a fishing expedition." In a statement, they wrote Fulton investigators have told them Graham is "neither a subject nor a target of the investigation, simply a witness."

A spokesman for the DA did not respond to a request for comment.

Catch up quick: A Fulton County judge granted subpoena requests on Tuesday for Graham and members of Trump's former legal team, including Rudy Giuliani.

Several Georgia state lawmakers who have also been subpoenaed are fighting to limit what investigators can ask them, citing legislative immunity which protects lawmakers from questions about legislative actions.

A judge declined to quash the subpoenas but plans to rule on parameters of their questioning by next week.

What they're saying: "As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections," wrote Daniel and Austin.

The subpoena, they wrote, would "erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job."

Axios' Andrew Solender contributed reporting.