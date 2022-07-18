Podcast platform Acast to acquire Podchaser

Acast, a Swedish podcast hosting and monetization company, on Monday announced that it signed a deal to acquire Podchaser, a U.S.-based company that serves as a database for podcasts.

Why it matters: The deal will give Acast's podcast marketer clients access to better data to target ads. It also opens up a new revenue stream for Acast, which primarily makes money through ad sales.

Podchaser charges clients for its software that collects and analyzes data.

Details: The deal value totals $34 million, with $27.2 million in the initial acquisition price and $6.8 million based on an earn-out clause, per a statement.

Podchaser will operate as a separate brand and independent business.

Acast said it expects Podchaser to be cash-flow positive during 2023.

By the numbers: Podchaser tracks more than 4.5 million podcasts, per a statement, in addition to "hundreds of thousands of ratings and reviews, and the advertisers of the world’s top 5,000 podcasts — making up 1.7 billion data points."

Between the lines: The deal marks Acast's third acquisition in the past few years.

Last year, the tech firm purchased RadioPublic, the podcast technology startup founded by nonprofit Public Radio Exchange (PRX).

In 2019, it bought Pippa, a smaller podcast hosting and monetization company.

The big picture: As the podcast landscape matures, more startups across the industry are being consolidated by bigger players.

