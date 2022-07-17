Disney to raise ESPN+ price to $9.99 per month

Disney is increasing the price of its sports streaming service ESPN+ from $6.99 monthly to $9.99 monthly, a 43% increase.

Why it matters: The price hike, beginning August 23rd, will help make the service more profitable as live programming costs increase.

Catch up quick: When Disney launched ESPN+ in 2018, the service was mostly a repository for ESPN's on-demand shows, and a little bit of live content.

Now, the streaming app has over 22,000 live sports events, including exclusive soccer, hockey and golf rights.

Last year alone, ESPN inked a $2.7 billion, eight-year deal renewal for Monday Night Football, a $1.4 billion, eight-year deal for La Liga soccer matches, and $2.8 billion seven-year deal for NHL rights, in addition to other smaller deals.

Between the lines: The price hike is the largest since ESPN+ debuted four years ago — a reflection of ESPN's increased investments in live rights.

The service debuted at $4.99 monthly, and has gradually increased as more live sports rights were added. Disney hiked the cost by $1 in August 2020 to $5.99 monthly and then increased it again to $6.99 monthly in July 2021.

Be smart: It's worth noting that the price increase does not impact the cost of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 monthly. UFC pay-per-view events will also not increase in price.

In closing the gap between the standalone price of ESPN+ and the full Disney bundle, Disney may be able to add more subscribers to its other streaming services.

Disney surpassed 200 million paying subscribers across all of its streaming services last quarter, with 22 million for ESPN, 137 million for Disney+ and 45.6 million for Hulu Live and On-Demand. The milestone puts Disney on pace to reach its 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by the end of 2024.

The big picture: Streamers have been known to periodically increase their subscription costs once they reach a certain threshold of subscribers.

For most companies, increasing costs is the easiest way to increase profitability, especially in saturated markets.

Disney still doesn't make money yet on its streaming division and its streaming losses widened during the first quarter of 2022.

What to watch: As the market downturn continues, entertainment companies will face more pressure to show Wall Street they are able to turn streaming bets into profitable business lines.

For sports media companies, this is particularly tricky, given that live sports are the only remaining type of content that continues to bring in strong linear TV viewership.

While ESPN has added a lot of new live sports rights to its streaming service, its most critical live games remain on live television.

Go deeper: Sports are saving traditional TV