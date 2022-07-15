Justice Stephen Breyer returns to teach at Harvard Law

Retired Justice Stephen Breyer is returning to Harvard Law School to teach, the university announced on Friday.

The big picture: The former Supreme Court justice officially retired from the high court on June 30, where he was replaced by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Driving the news: Breyer was named the Byrne Professor of Administrative Law and Process at Harvard Law, according to Harvard Law Today.

Breyer graduated from Harvard Law School in 1964 and returned to teach from 1967 to 1980.

What he's saying: "I am very pleased to return to Harvard to teach there and to write," Breyer said in a statement. "Among other things, I will likely try to explain why I believe it important that the next generations of those associated with the law engage in work, and take approaches to law, that help the great American constitutional experiment work effectively for the American people."