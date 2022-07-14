Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is preparing to hold a vote on a narrow version of the Senate's expansive China competitiveness bill, focusing solely on emergency funding and a new tax credit for the semiconductor industry, a source familiar with his plans tells Axios.

Why it matters: Schumer is cutting bait — at least for now — on the broader U.S. Innovation and Competitiveness Act (USICA), with a compromise on the sweeping package becoming increasingly unlikely before Congress breaks for its August recess.

The billions in funding for the semiconductor industry is a crucial and immediate priority for the Biden administration to help combat inflation and deal with supply chain issues.

The White House urged Congress this week to work within the realm of what's possible and focus on passing a limited measure now.

Between the lines: The move to slice off CHIPS funding (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) comes after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced his intent to hold USICA hostage if Democrats simultaneously pursued a path toward reviving its ambitious Build Back Better package.

Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have been making progress on passing a scaled-down version of the package through a reconciliation process that would only require Democratic votes to pass.

McConnell, however, did say Tuesday he's open to spinning off the chips part of the bill.

On Wednesday, Axios scooped that the Biden administration was ready to take McConnell's off-ramp, and told senators as much during a closed-door briefing later that afternoon.

The other side: Immediately after the news broke that Schumer wants to vote on a slimmed-down version, a key Republican said he and other GOP senators aren't on board — potentially jeopardizing the vote.