House passes active shooter alert bill

The House approved legislation on Wednesday to create an active shooter alert network.

Driving the news: The bill would create the Active Shooter Alert Communications Network to issue AMBER-style alerts to make people aware of active shooter situations in their area.

By the numbers: Democrats almost entirely supported the bill, with only one Democrat joining 168 Republicans in opposing it. However, 43 Republicans did support the bill.

Flashback: The House initially tried to pass the bill in June through a fast-tracked process that required a two-thirds vote. However, it failed to garner enough support.

The big picture: The bill comes as the country reels from a series of deadly mass shootings over the past few months, including a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead.