Intel: We'll delay Ohio plant without federal funds

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger warned the company will delay its $20 billion chip site in Ohio if Congress fails to pass a bill with $52 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The big picture: It's the most explicit statement by Gelsinger about the consequences of the legislation being stalled, and comes after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) put negotiations in jeopardy.

Driving the news: In an interview with Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Gelsinger noted that Europeans have moved forward faster with incentives than the U.S., even though the U.S. started earlier.

"There are real‑time consequences if this doesn't pass," Gelsinger said. "I know I will make a decision to delay our project in Ohio if it doesn't pass."

Intel previously delayed its groundbreaking ceremony and has warned that the speed and size of the plans are dependent on government funding.

Catch up quick: The Senate passed a version of the bill last year, with the House passing similar legislation earlier this year, but negotiations on a compromise between the two chambers have lagged.

In a tweet last month, McConnell warned that there will be no bipartisan deal on the chips bill as long as Democrats pursue a partisan reconciliation bill on climate change, taxes and energy.

Gelsinger said Tuesday he has asked General Motors CEO Mary Barra to pressure McConnell on the issue.

"Every Kentucky car distributor needs to be calling McConnell's office today, right, to emphasize that this cannot be a partisan football," Gelsinger said.

What's next: If Congress doesn't pass the bill by the fast-approaching August recess, the proposal faces even steeper odds as lawmakers turn their attention to the midterms.

"We are telling everyone in our congressional conversations, do not leave for August recess without this being done, Gelsinger said.

