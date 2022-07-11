Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely this week while in quarantine as the Senate prepares to return from recess, his spokesperson Justin Goodman said Sunday.

What they're saying: The fully vaccinated and double-boosted Schumer "has very mild symptoms," Goodman said in a statement. "Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near-constant contact with his colleagues," Goodman added.