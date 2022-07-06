FDA temporarily pauses ban on Juul e-cigarette sales

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday temporarily paused its order banning Juul from marketing and selling its popular electronic cigarettes.

Driving the news: The FDA said it "has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review."

"This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review but does not rescind it," the agency added.

A federal appeals court had already blocked the FDA's marketing denial order in June, allowing Juul to continue selling its products while challenging the ban in court.

The big picture: The FDA's decision to ban the sale of Juul products came amid a push to cap nicotine in cigarettes. The move signals the Biden administration is trying to limit tobacco use in the U.S., Axios' Arielle Dreher reports.