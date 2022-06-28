A seized superyacht U.S. officials say is linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov has arrived in San Diego Bay flying the American flag.

Driving the news: The 348-foot-long Amadea that's valued at $325 million was seized by officials in Fiji in May.

The Amadea features a helipad, a mosaic-lined pool and a lobster tank. Photo: Eugene Tanner/AFP via Getty Images

"After a transpacific journey of over 5,000 miles, the Amadea has safely docked in a port within the United States, and will remain in the custody of the U.S. government, pending its anticipated forfeiture and sale," said a Justice Department statement after the vessel arrived on Monday.

The big picture: The Justice Department created a task force in March to enforce sanctions, including asset seizures, placed on Russian officials for facilitating the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Lawyers for Millemarin Investments, Amadea's registered owner, have denied that Kerimov is the owner, but a court in Fiji ruled in May that the U.S. could seize the yacht.

Between the lines: Kerimov was designated by the U.S. Treasury as an official in the Russian government and sanctioned in 2018 for alleged money laundering and tax evasion both in the United States and the European Union.

Most of his wealth comes from his 76% stake in Russia's biggest gold producer, Polyusost, per Forbes.

