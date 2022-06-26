At least 20 dead in South African nightclub, cause unknown

At least 20 people were found dead at a nightclub in East London, South Africa early Sunday morning, though their cause of death remains unknown, AP reported.

Driving the news: The bodies of the deceased, found draped across tables and chairs at the club, did not bear marks of any visible injuries, local media reported, per AP.

“We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death," Siyanda Manana, a health department spokesperson, told AP.

The big picture: Siyakhangela Ndevu, the nightclub's owner, told a local broadcaster that they'd been called to the venue in the early morning but that they were "still uncertain about what really happened."

The deceased were reportedly young people who were at the venue celebrating the end of school exams, per AP.

“We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," Thembinkosi Kinana, a police spokesperson, said, per the Guardian.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his condolences via Twitter on Sunday, writing that he was "deeply saddened" to hear of the deaths in South Africa and Oslo, Norway.

