Authorities in Norway are investigating a shooting in a nightlife district in Oslo early Saturday morning that killed two people and injured at least 21 as an act of terrorism, according to the BBC.

Driving the news: A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts in connection with the attack that unfolded at three separate locations, including a gay bar.

The shooting occurred just hours before Oslo was set to hold its first Pride parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers of the parade, Oslo Pride, canceled the event after receiving "clear advice and a recommendation from the police."

What they're saying: "We will follow the police's recommendation and take care of each other. We are sending warm thoughts and love to next of kin, those who were wounded, and others affected," the organization said in a statement Saturday.

"We will soon be proud and visible again, but today, we will share our Pride celebrations from home."

The big picture: A lawyer for law enforcement officials told reporters that the suspect was a Norwegian citizen who was originally from Iran and had a record of minor crimes, according to the New York Times.