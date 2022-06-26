Rudy Giuliani was slapped in a Staten Island grocery store while campaigning for his son on Sunday, the former New York City mayor and police confirmed to N.Y. news outlets.

Driving the news: Police said they arrested a 39-year-old ShopRite employee after the former Trump lawyer was hit from behind, per the New York Post, which obtained footage of the incident. "All of a sudden, I feel this, 'Bam!' on my back," Giuliani told the Post.

Charges were not immediately laid following the arrest, per multiple reports.

What he's saying: "I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the — I didn't even know what it was," he told the Post. "I hear this guy say, 'You're a f--king scumbag,' then he moves away so nobody can grab him," Giuliani added.

He told the New York Times he had "red marks" on his back but wasn't bleeding. "My back hurts, but otherwise I’m able to walk and stuff like that," he said. "He almost knocked me down. Thank God for a 78-year-old, I am in pretty good shape."

"The one thing he said that was political was 'you're going to kill women, you're going to kill women,'" Giuliani told the NYT, in reference to a comment he made about the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday that effectively ended federal protections on abortion.

Worth noting: The New York Police Department's initial account didn't mention abortion, but said a man hit Giuliani in the middle of his back while saying, "What's up, scumbag?'" the NYT notes.

The big picture: Giuliani told the NYT he planned to give out fliers in support of his son, Andrew Giuliani, before Tuesday's Republican primary for governor of New York.

Representatives for Giuliani and the NYPD did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further comment from Giuliani and more context.