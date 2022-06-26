Funeral held for British journalist killed in Brazil

A funeral was held Sunday at a cemetery outside Rio de Janeiro for British journalist Dom Phillips, who was killed in Brazil earlier this month alongside Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, AP reported.

Driving the news: A suspect confessed to the killing and led police to a site with human remains earlier this month, bringing an end to a 10-day-long search that was launched when the two men went missing.

Phillips, a contributor to The Guardian and the Washington Post, was in Brazil working on a book on sustainable development.

What they're saying: "I would like to express my eternal gratitude to the Indigenous peoples, who are with us as loyal guardians of life, justice, and our forests,” Phillips’ wife, Alessandra Sampaio, said at the cemetery, per AP.