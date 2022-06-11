Human remains found where British journalist vanished in Brazil

Brazilian police said on Friday that human remains were found near where British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were last seen five days ago on a remote river in Amazonia, The Guardian reports.

The big picture: Brazilian authorities have been searching for the two men since they did not show up in a town following a reporting trip in an area on the border between Peru and Colombia on Sunday.

Police arrested a man earlier this week for illegal possession of restricted ammunition after blood was found on his boat, though the man's lawyers and family have said he did not have any role in the men's disappearance.

The human remains and the blood from the man's boat will now be compared with genetic material Phillips from Pereira, according to police.

The big picture: Phillips, a contributor to The Guardian and the Washington Post, was in the Amazon working on a book on sustainable development there.