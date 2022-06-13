Two bodies found in search for missing British journalist and Indigenous expert

Two bodies have been found in the Amazon rain forest that could potentially be those of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Driving the news: Brazilian police on Friday said that human remains had been found near the spot where the two men were last seen, along a remote river in Amazonia.

What they're saying: Brazil's ambassador to the UK delivered the news to Phillips’ family in a phone call on Monday, the Guardian reported.

“He said he wanted us to know that … they had found two bodies,” Paul Sherwood, Phillips’s brother-in-law, told the Guardian about the phone call.

“He didn’t describe the location and just said it was in the rainforest and he said they were tied to a tree and they hadn’t been identified yet," he added.

“He said that when it was light, or when it was possible they would do an identification."

The big picture: Brazilian authorities have been searching for the two men since they failed to turn up in a town following a reporting trip in an area on the border between Peru and Colombia more than a week ago.