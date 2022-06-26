1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Poll: Majority of Americans disapprove of overturning Roe v. Wade
Fifty nine percent of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and take away federal protections of abortion rights, according to a new CBS News/YouGov reaction poll. Among women polled, 67% disapprove.
Why it matters: The new polling upholds what surveys before the decision showed us — that the majority of Americans support Roe.
- 52% call the court's decision a "step backward" for America, 31% say it's a "step forward," and 17% say neither.
Between the lines: Opinion is starkly divided along party lines. 78% of Republicans approve of the decision, compared with 38% of Independents and 17% of Democrats.
What to watch: The public believes the court will re-examine other civil rights set by precedent.
- 57% think it's likely same sex marriage rights will be limited, and 55% think access to birth control will be limited.
Go deeper: