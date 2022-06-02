Over half of Americans identify as "pro-choice," the highest recorded sentiment in support of abortion rights recorded by Gallup since 1995.

Driving the news: The Gallup poll also found that for the first time, a majority of Americans believe abortion is "morally acceptable."

By the numbers: The amount of "pro-choice" people increased from 49% in 2021 to 55% in 2022. The last time it reached a similar number was in 1995, when it stood at 56%.

On the other hand, 39% identify as "pro-life," the lowest since 1996 (33%).

Over half of Americans (52%) consider abortion to be "morally acceptable," and 38% say it's "morally wrong" — a new record low.

Gallup found that 13% believe abortion should be illegal in all circumstances, another record low, whereas 35% think it should legal under any circumstances, a new high.

Support for Roe v. Wade remains high, with 58% of Americans saying the landmark decision should not be overturned and 35% saying that it should be reversed.

The difference in opinion is even starker when divided by party: 80% of Democrats, 62% of independents and 31% of Republicans believe Roe should continue to stand.

Yes, but: Most Americans do not support later abortion, with 55% saying they are against abortion in the second trimester and 71% saying the procedure should not be legal in the third trimester.

State of play: The Gallup poll was conducted mostly after a draft opinion was leaked showing that the Supreme Court might be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The potential court decision "overturning the case that established women's right to seek an abortion has clearly jolted a segment of Americans into identifying with the pro-choice side of the issue and expressing more unequivocal support for abortion being legal," according to Gallup.

