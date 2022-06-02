Poll: Over half of Americans identify as "pro-choice" following Supreme Court abortion leak
Over half of Americans identify as "pro-choice," the highest recorded sentiment in support of abortion rights recorded by Gallup since 1995.
Driving the news: The Gallup poll also found that for the first time, a majority of Americans believe abortion is "morally acceptable."
By the numbers: The amount of "pro-choice" people increased from 49% in 2021 to 55% in 2022. The last time it reached a similar number was in 1995, when it stood at 56%.
- On the other hand, 39% identify as "pro-life," the lowest since 1996 (33%).
- Over half of Americans (52%) consider abortion to be "morally acceptable," and 38% say it's "morally wrong" — a new record low.
- Gallup found that 13% believe abortion should be illegal in all circumstances, another record low, whereas 35% think it should legal under any circumstances, a new high.
Support for Roe v. Wade remains high, with 58% of Americans saying the landmark decision should not be overturned and 35% saying that it should be reversed.
- The difference in opinion is even starker when divided by party: 80% of Democrats, 62% of independents and 31% of Republicans believe Roe should continue to stand.
Yes, but: Most Americans do not support later abortion, with 55% saying they are against abortion in the second trimester and 71% saying the procedure should not be legal in the third trimester.
State of play: The Gallup poll was conducted mostly after a draft opinion was leaked showing that the Supreme Court might be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.
- The potential court decision "overturning the case that established women's right to seek an abortion has clearly jolted a segment of Americans into identifying with the pro-choice side of the issue and expressing more unequivocal support for abortion being legal," according to Gallup.
