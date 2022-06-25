After the ruling: Americans ask Google how to move to Canada

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Axios Visuals

Google searches for “how to move to Canada from U.S.” surged on Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to Google Trends data.

Why it matters: Abortion is legal at all stages of pregnancy in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the news of the decision in the U.S. “horrific,” saying, “No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body.”

Search interest in moving to Canada had already spiked at the end of last month. The last time that search reached or surpassed that level was around the last presidential election, in the first week of November 2020.

By the numbers: The search “how to move to Canada from U.S.” spiked 850% in the hour after the Supreme Court decision was announced in the U.S., according to Simon Rogers’ Google Trends newsletter sent Friday evening.