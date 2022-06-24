Skip to main content
30 mins ago - World

Ukrainian troops to withdraw from Severodonetsk, local leader says

Rebecca Falconer
Ukrainian troops ride a tank on a road of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 21.
Ukrainian troops in a tank on a road in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 21. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian troops will have to withdraw from the besieged eastern city of Severodonetsk, the regional governor said Friday.

Why it matters: The last remaining major city in the Luhansk region of the Donbas still under Ukrainian control has endured weeks of bombardment by Russia's invading forces.

Driving the news: "Unfortunately, we will have to remove our military from Severodonetsk, because staying in broken positions makes no sense — the number of dead is growing," Luhansk region Gov. Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram post.

  • "Defenders of Severodonetsk will leave the city for new, more fortified positions," Haidai said in a later post.
Go deeper