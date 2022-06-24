30 mins ago - World
Ukrainian troops to withdraw from Severodonetsk, local leader says
Ukrainian troops will have to withdraw from the besieged eastern city of Severodonetsk, the regional governor said Friday.
Why it matters: The last remaining major city in the Luhansk region of the Donbas still under Ukrainian control has endured weeks of bombardment by Russia's invading forces.
Driving the news: "Unfortunately, we will have to remove our military from Severodonetsk, because staying in broken positions makes no sense — the number of dead is growing," Luhansk region Gov. Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram post.
- "Defenders of Severodonetsk will leave the city for new, more fortified positions," Haidai said in a later post.