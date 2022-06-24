Anti-abortion leader: Next step is overturning Roe in states, Congress

The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America told Axios on Friday that in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade that her group will work to ban abortion "in every state and in every legislature, including the Congress.”

What they're saying: “It’s the culmination of almost 50 years of work," Marjorie Dannenfelser said.

"Everyone erupted with joy" at their office upon learning of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, paving the way for states to prohibit women from terminating pregnancies at any stage for any reason, and criminalizing acts by providers or others who seek to help those women.

Dannenfelser called the ruling "a restoration of what authentic feminism is."

The big picture: Dannenfelser said she's working with governors and state legislatures in dozens of states. As we spoke, she said she was getting a call from former Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has been working with her to coordinate efforts.

Why it matters: SBA Pro-Life America (formerly the Susan B. Anthony list) is a leading conservative organization with close ties to top Republican leaders, including former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Dannenfelser has been a core leader of the anti-abortion movement, and her influence among GOP leadership has grown in the anticipation of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.

"I believe very strongly that the Democrats' position cannot hold for very long. It's untenable to set out the position that they have, which is unlimited abortion … That simply can't stand, it doesn't represent consensus.

