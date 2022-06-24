40 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Demonstrators flock to Supreme Court after ruling
Demonstrators flocked to the Supreme Court on Friday after the ruling overturning the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade.
The big picture: Abortion rights supporters chanted, "Legal abortion on demand" and urged supporters to mobilize non-violently, while energized anti-abortion activists chanted, “We will abolish abortion" and some speakers led crowds in prayer.
Between the lines: There was a marked increase increase in law enforcement in anticipation of potential violence.
- A tall black fence was erected to keep protesters on the street and off the Supreme Court steps.
- Police barricaded entrances to the U.S. Capitol complex, with an unusually heavy Capitol Police presence.
What they’re saying: Lawmakers from both parties visited the protests, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
- Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said if Republicans win back House and Senate majorities in November he hopes Congress can pass a federal abortion ban. “I believe we can pass it in the House next year. I think we’re going to win seats in the Senate this year, we’re going to win even more seats in the Senate in ‘24, and in ‘24 we’re going to get a president that will sign it.”
- “I’m horrified,” said Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.). “We will not go back. My children and grandchildren will not be treated as second class citizens. So, we’ll make a change.”
- Ocasio-Cortez said the ruling also gives her concern that this court in the future could undermine protections for same-sex marriage. "I worry about the policing of sex acts in general.”