40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Demonstrators flock to Supreme Court after ruling

Andrew Solender
Crowds gather outside the Supreme Court after the ruling overturning Roe v Wade
Photo: Andrew Solender/Axios

Demonstrators flocked to the Supreme Court on Friday after the ruling overturning the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade.

The big picture: Abortion rights supporters chanted, "Legal abortion on demand" and urged supporters to mobilize non-violently, while energized anti-abortion activists chanted, “We will abolish abortion" and some speakers led crowds in prayer.

Between the lines: There was a marked increase increase in law enforcement in anticipation of potential violence.

  • A tall black fence was erected to keep protesters on the street and off the Supreme Court steps.
  • Police barricaded entrances to the U.S. Capitol complex, with an unusually heavy Capitol Police presence.

What they’re saying: Lawmakers from both parties visited the protests, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

  • Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said if Republicans win back House and Senate majorities in November he hopes Congress can pass a federal abortion ban. “I believe we can pass it in the House next year. I think we’re going to win seats in the Senate this year, we’re going to win even more seats in the Senate in ‘24, and in ‘24 we’re going to get a president that will sign it.”
  • “I’m horrified,” said Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.). “We will not go back. My children and grandchildren will not be treated as second class citizens. So, we’ll make a change.”
  • Ocasio-Cortez said the ruling also gives her concern that this court in the future could undermine protections for same-sex marriage. "I worry about the policing of sex acts in general.”
