Demonstrators flocked to the Supreme Court on Friday after the ruling overturning the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade.

The big picture: Abortion rights supporters chanted, "Legal abortion on demand" and urged supporters to mobilize non-violently, while energized anti-abortion activists chanted, “We will abolish abortion" and some speakers led crowds in prayer.

Between the lines: There was a marked increase increase in law enforcement in anticipation of potential violence.

A tall black fence was erected to keep protesters on the street and off the Supreme Court steps.

Police barricaded entrances to the U.S. Capitol complex, with an unusually heavy Capitol Police presence.

What they’re saying: Lawmakers from both parties visited the protests, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).