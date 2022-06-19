54 mins ago - Politics & Policy
What we know about mass shooting in San Antonio
Two people were killed and five were injured in a mass shooting in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday night.
The big picture: Saturday's shooting comes as the nation is still reeling from a series of deadly mass shootings over the last few weeks, including those at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Driving the news: About 20 to 30 rounds were fired from a car around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to KSAT. The drive-by shooting targeted a house where a family was barbecuing out front.
- Two men were killed and five others — two women and three men — were sent to the hospital with injuries, according to the San Antonio station.
- Police are still searching for the suspects, KSAT reported.
- Axios has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for further details.
Go deeper: U.S. has seen 1 day in June without a mass shooting