Two people were killed and five were injured in a mass shooting in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday night.

The big picture: Saturday's shooting comes as the nation is still reeling from a series of deadly mass shootings over the last few weeks, including those at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Driving the news: About 20 to 30 rounds were fired from a car around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to KSAT. The drive-by shooting targeted a house where a family was barbecuing out front.

Two men were killed and five others — two women and three men — were sent to the hospital with injuries, according to the San Antonio station.

Police are still searching for the suspects, KSAT reported.

Axios has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for further details.

Go deeper: U.S. has seen 1 day in June without a mass shooting