Michigan high school students sue district over mass shooting

About 20 students at a Michigan high school have sued their school district, arguing their constitutional rights to safety and education were violated after a mass shooting at Oxford High killed four students and wounded seven others, AP reports.

Why it matters: The lawsuit comes in the wake of several mass shootings, including one that killed 19 children at an elementary school in Texas, as the U.S. struggles to move forward on gun control and school safety.

Details: The students are suing the district, its former superintendent and other officials for an independent review and policy changes to ensure transparency and communication when it comes to security on campus, per AP.

The suit, which does not seek financial damages, also demands that the district put an end to the "practice of concealing and minimizing threats of violence."

Flashback: The parents of two students who survived the shooting filed a civil lawsuit against the school district in December, alleging the district violated state law and the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection by acting in “reckless disregard” for the victims’ safety.

The big picture: The school shooting in November led to multiple charges against alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley, including one count of terrorism, four counts of murder and seven counts of assault with intent to murder.